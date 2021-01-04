ZumCoin Reaches Market Cap of $790,902.74 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 48% against the US dollar. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $790,902.74 and $43.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

