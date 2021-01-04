Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.51 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will post sales of $25.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.88 million. Zynex reported sales of $14.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year sales of $80.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.52 million to $80.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $142.56 million, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $154.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%.

NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $13.46 on Friday. Zynex has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $29.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $467.61 million, a P/E ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

