$0.37 EPS Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Brinker International reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $3.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.58 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%.

EAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. OTR Global raised Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brinker International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.32.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,367,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,821,000 after purchasing an additional 795,814 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EAT opened at $53.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.12. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 94.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.62.

Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

