0Chain (ZCN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $350,532.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001318 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 19.9% against the dollar. 0Chain has a total market cap of $21.44 million and approximately $350,532.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0Chain Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

