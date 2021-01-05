$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to post sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank reported sales of $877.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year sales of $3.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.68 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Maxim Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.41.

NYSE FRC opened at $147.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $147.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 153.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 625.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

