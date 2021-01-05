$1.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.92 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the highest is $2.02. Rockwell Automation reported earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $8.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $10.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.47.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $4,946,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,624.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total value of $33,240.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,707.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,563 shares of company stock valued at $15,078,957. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $1,505,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 395.8% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $246.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,227. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $267.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.37%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

