115,380 Shares in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Purchased by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 115,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransEnterix by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 610,529 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TransEnterix in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TransEnterix by 377.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 129,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 102,746 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransEnterix in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransEnterix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of TRXC stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.92. 905,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,598,249. TransEnterix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $2.62.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million.

TransEnterix Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

