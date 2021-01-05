$121.77 Million in Sales Expected for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) to report sales of $121.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.70 million. GreenSky reported sales of $133.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year sales of $517.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $512.90 million to $523.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $581.11 million, with estimates ranging from $565.12 million to $592.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $142.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on GreenSky in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GreenSky in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

NASDAQ GSKY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.74. The stock had a trading volume of 626,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,214. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.82, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.65. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $9.84.

In other news, CAO Angela M. Nagy bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $25,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,279.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis I. Kelly purchased 27,000 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $109,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 184,238 shares in the company, valued at $749,848.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,139,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,878 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in GreenSky by 307.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

