12Ships Market Capitalization Achieves $17.52 Million (TSHP)

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One 12Ships token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and Bilaxy. 12Ships has a market capitalization of $17.52 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 12Ships has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00028623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00120566 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00269167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.00495060 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00049856 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00261361 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017603 BTC.

12Ships Profile

12Ships’ total supply is 4,981,830,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,977,019,452 tokens. 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com.

12Ships Token Trading

12Ships can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 12Ships should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 12Ships using one of the exchanges listed above.

