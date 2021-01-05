$150.07 Million in Sales Expected for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PUMP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PUMP) will report $150.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $137.53 million to $169.00 million. ProPetro reported sales of $434.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year sales of $785.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $772.42 million to $804.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $817.56 million, with estimates ranging from $689.95 million to $999.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ProPetro.

ProPetro (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PUMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 10.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 12.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter.

ProPetro stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $12.11.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

