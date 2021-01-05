$150.46 Million in Sales Expected for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) to announce $150.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $136.00 million and the highest is $158.62 million. Axos Financial posted sales of $129.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $602.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $552.60 million to $624.05 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $616.73 million, with estimates ranging from $563.90 million to $649.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.19 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

AX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of AX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.28. The company had a trading volume of 12,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,937. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.99. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $148,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,359.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 420.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

