$169.25 Million in Sales Expected for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to announce sales of $169.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.00 million and the highest is $175.50 million. The Shyft Group posted sales of $179.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year sales of $673.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $668.00 million to $679.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $784.25 million, with estimates ranging from $780.00 million to $788.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 23.59% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHYF shares. Colliers Securities upped their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the third quarter worth about $154,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHYF traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.36. The company had a trading volume of 279,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,375. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -91.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The Shyft Group has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

