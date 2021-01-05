$2.01 Billion in Sales Expected for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will post sales of $2.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.02 billion and the lowest is $2.00 billion. The J. M. Smucker posted sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full-year sales of $7.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.10.

The J. M. Smucker stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.11. The company had a trading volume of 35,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,398. The J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $125.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 59.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

