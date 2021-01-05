$2.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.30. F5 Networks posted earnings of $2.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year earnings of $10.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $12.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. MKM Partners upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.76.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total value of $34,024.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,806.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total value of $86,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,325.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,121 shares of company stock worth $3,375,639. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,939 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,383 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFIV traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.27. The company had a trading volume of 18,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,913. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $178.09.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

