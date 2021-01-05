$2.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to announce sales of $2.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.77 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $2.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year sales of $10.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.91 billion to $11.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.31 billion to $11.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $93.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $121.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 2.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 32.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,986,000 after purchasing an additional 106,181 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 1,565.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,464,000 after acquiring an additional 389,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the third quarter worth about $27,776,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 101.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,738,000 after acquiring an additional 131,106 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in Thor Industries by 7.4% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 227,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,662,000 after acquiring an additional 15,718 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

