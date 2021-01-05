$2.65 Million in Sales Expected for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will announce sales of $2.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $2.80 million. Vir Biotechnology posted sales of $980,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 170.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $78.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.13 million to $80.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $92.20 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $179.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 81.12% and a negative net margin of 293.64%.

VIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.34. 998,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.78. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $75.00.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $61,448.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,040 shares in the company, valued at $683,810.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $217,138.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,851 shares in the company, valued at $7,093,630.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,931. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 12.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $446,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $1,791,000. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

