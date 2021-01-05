$2.83 Billion in Sales Expected for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) will post $2.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.66 billion and the highest is $2.99 billion. EOG Resources posted sales of $4.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year sales of $10.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.49 billion to $11.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $15.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 165.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 628.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,523.3% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $49.86 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.88, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

