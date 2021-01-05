$231.89 Million in Sales Expected for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) This Quarter

Analysts expect CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to announce sales of $231.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CSG Systems International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $233.40 million and the lowest is $230.39 million. CSG Systems International posted sales of $254.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will report full year sales of $912.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $910.00 million to $915.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $938.25 million, with estimates ranging from $936.50 million to $940.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CSG Systems International.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CSGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of CSGS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.66. The stock had a trading volume of 155,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,786. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 15.7% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 8,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

