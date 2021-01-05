$285.68 Million in Sales Expected for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will report sales of $285.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $285.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $286.30 million. WideOpenWest posted sales of $283.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.03 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of WOW stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 14,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,020. The firm has a market cap of $907.53 million, a P/E ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 79.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 132.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 485.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 115.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 64,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 34,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

