$293.80 Million in Sales Expected for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to post $293.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $290.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $297.40 million. AdvanSix reported sales of $326.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AdvanSix.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $281.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.80 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%.

Several research firms have commented on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 324.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $554.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.82. AdvanSix has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.