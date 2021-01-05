$3.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to announce sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.96 billion and the highest is $3.15 billion. Consolidated Edison reported sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year sales of $12.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.23 billion to $12.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.66 billion to $13.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED opened at $70.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.43 and a 200 day moving average of $75.39. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

