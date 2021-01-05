$3.86 Billion in Sales Expected for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) will announce sales of $3.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.93 billion and the highest is $6.50 billion. PBF Energy reported sales of $6.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full year sales of $15.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.39 billion to $17.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $26.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. CSFB downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.16.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in PBF Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in PBF Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 101,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in PBF Energy by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,560,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,751,167. The company has a market cap of $875.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

