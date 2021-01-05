$349.17 Million in Sales Expected for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) will report sales of $349.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $344.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $354.70 million. National Instruments reported sales of $367.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Instruments will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $308.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.05 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on NATI. BidaskClub upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $47,256.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,441.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,046,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,747,000 after purchasing an additional 47,186 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,703,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,515,000 after purchasing an additional 59,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in National Instruments by 1,127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in National Instruments by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,842,000 after purchasing an additional 63,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in National Instruments by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,582,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.39%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

