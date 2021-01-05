$39.02 Million in Sales Expected for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to post sales of $39.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.30 million and the highest is $40.16 million. Clovis Oncology reported sales of $39.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year sales of $160.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $159.84 million to $161.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $196.80 million, with estimates ranging from $173.47 million to $219.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clovis Oncology.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.34 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 251,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 151,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLVS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.84. The stock had a trading volume of 47,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,794. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $11.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $427.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.09.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Read More: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.