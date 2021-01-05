$4.44 Billion in Sales Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will report $4.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.49 billion. General Mills reported sales of $4.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $17.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.60 billion to $18.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.48 billion to $17.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow General Mills.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CSFB raised General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

NYSE GIS opened at $59.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.38. General Mills has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,586 shares of company stock worth $1,246,766. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in General Mills by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 111,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its holdings in General Mills by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $2,682,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in General Mills by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Mills (GIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.