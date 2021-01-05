$414.65 Million in Sales Expected for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will post $414.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $408.70 million to $420.60 million. Air Transport Services Group reported sales of $403.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $404.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.58 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

ATSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

ATSG traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.14. 555,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,929. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average of $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $32.43.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 577,557 shares in the company, valued at $16,974,400.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $904,800 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 66.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 85.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

