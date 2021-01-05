$433.78 Million in Sales Expected for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report sales of $433.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NICE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $432.50 million and the highest is $437.00 million. NICE reported sales of $431.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.04 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NICE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NICE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NICE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.36.

NICE stock opened at $278.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75. NICE has a 1 year low of $110.59 and a 1 year high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,000,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,789,000 after buying an additional 1,542,071 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 747,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NICE during the 3rd quarter worth $85,914,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,691,000 after purchasing an additional 140,638 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the 3rd quarter worth $69,146,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

