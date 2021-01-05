$436.13 Million in Sales Expected for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will report $436.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $420.90 million to $451.36 million. Credit Acceptance reported sales of $385.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $13.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $7.87. The firm had revenue of $426.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.56 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.89 earnings per share.

CACC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 5.4% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 270.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 61.3% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC traded up $9.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $345.04. 146,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,327. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.17. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $199.00 and a 1-year high of $539.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 23.45 and a quick ratio of 23.45.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

