$437.20 Million in Sales Expected for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will report $437.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $445.60 million and the lowest is $432.00 million. SPX posted sales of $444.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $363.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.83 million. SPX had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 6.59%. SPX’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on SPX from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

In other news, VP Scott William Sproule sold 167,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $7,237,973.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in SPX by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,130,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,437,000 after acquiring an additional 427,778 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SPX during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,768,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in SPX by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 647,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,039,000 after acquiring an additional 121,839 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in SPX during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,457,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SPX during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

SPX stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.58. The stock had a trading volume of 186,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,763. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. SPX has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $56.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

