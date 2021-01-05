4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES One Day Trading Volume Hits $382,771.00 (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded up 32.5% against the dollar. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market cap of $455,332.63 and $382,771.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00028533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00122388 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00244777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.66 or 0.00495275 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00049747 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00261612 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017845 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Token Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 tokens. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Token Trading

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.