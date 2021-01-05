$564.60 Million in Sales Expected for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will report $564.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Itron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $556.00 million and the highest is $573.20 million. Itron posted sales of $628.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.36. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $540.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITRI shares. BidaskClub lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Raymond James raised Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $74,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,065.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Itron by 469.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 876,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,193,000 after purchasing an additional 722,300 shares during the last quarter. Mirova increased its holdings in Itron by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 739,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,947,000 after purchasing an additional 377,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Itron by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,807,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,728,000 after purchasing an additional 278,641 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Itron by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 555,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Itron by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,110,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,332,000 after purchasing an additional 86,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,594. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Itron has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $98.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

