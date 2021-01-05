$6.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will report $6.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.47 billion. Amgen posted sales of $6.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year sales of $25.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.26 billion to $25.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $26.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.33 billion to $27.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amgen.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.92.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amgen by 19.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016,641 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Amgen by 87.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,493,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,217 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Amgen by 42.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,356,000 after purchasing an additional 586,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amgen by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,177,107,000 after purchasing an additional 561,293 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.76. 2,211,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,043. Amgen has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $132.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amgen (AMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.