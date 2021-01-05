$6.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will report $6.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.16 billion and the lowest is $6.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners posted sales of $8.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year sales of $27.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.39 billion to $27.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $27.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.89 billion to $28.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.07.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,994,461. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $29.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,851.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 411,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,504,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 80,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.6% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 67,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $34,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

