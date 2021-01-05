$61.82 Million in Sales Expected for ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) will report sales of $61.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.50 million. ORBCOMM reported sales of $69.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full year sales of $246.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $246.20 million to $247.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $267.23 million, with estimates ranging from $259.30 million to $273.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORBC. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Northland Securities upped their target price on ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.95.

In other ORBCOMM news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORBC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ORBCOMM by 749.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORBCOMM stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $7.42. 2,520,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.53. ORBCOMM has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $8.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.87 million, a PE ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 1.20.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

