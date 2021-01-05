$62.13 Billion in Sales Expected for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to report $62.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $62.83 billion. McKesson reported sales of $59.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year sales of $238.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.89 billion to $240.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $249.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $246.40 billion to $254.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.86.

McKesson stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,195. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.18. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $187.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in McKesson by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

