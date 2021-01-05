$668.07 Million in Sales Expected for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will report sales of $668.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $721.40 million and the lowest is $627.30 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted sales of $846.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $646.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. CL King lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.78.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.78. 289,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,547. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.40. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $170.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 28.2% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.