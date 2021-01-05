6,857 Shares in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of CyberOptics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CyberOptics by 538.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in CyberOptics in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in CyberOptics in the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on CyberOptics in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised CyberOptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 3,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $80,194.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBE opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $162.66 million, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.73. CyberOptics Co. has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $43.48.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $20.82 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

CyberOptics Profile

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.