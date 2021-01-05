$701.07 Million in Sales Expected for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to announce $701.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $706.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $686.66 million. Kansas City Southern posted sales of $729.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kansas City Southern.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KSU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.

Kansas City Southern stock traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,914. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $207.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

In other news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,337.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,288,000 after buying an additional 46,087 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 29.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kansas City Southern (KSU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.