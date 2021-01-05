$748.97 Million in Sales Expected for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to announce $748.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $776.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $724.00 million. Pentair posted sales of $755.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.77 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

PNR stock opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. Pentair has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $58.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average of $46.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 10,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $545,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,289 shares of company stock worth $1,292,810. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Pentair during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

