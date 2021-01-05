8,026 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Acquired by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 280,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $3,177,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 376.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.44.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MMC traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.79. 23,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,148. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $120.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.39 and a 200 day moving average of $113.55.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

