9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 21st. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.19.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 775.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30,410 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 29,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

