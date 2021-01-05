935 (OTCMKTS:LGDI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

935 (OTCMKTS:LGDI) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. 935 shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 94,500 shares changing hands.

935 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGDI)

Legend International Holdings, Inc is focused on developing its phosphate assets. The Company’s phosphate interests are located in the Georgina Basin, Queensland, Australia. It has interest in Paradise, D-Tree, Lily Creek, Quita Creek, Sherrin Creek and Highland Plains. Its phosphate interests are held through its subsidiary, Paradise Phosphate Limited, which is a phosphate development company with projects in North West Queensland, Australia.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for 935 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 935 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.