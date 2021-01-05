$983.79 Million in Sales Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to announce sales of $983.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $981.00 million to $987.30 million. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $816.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year sales of $4.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada raised Palo Alto Networks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $292.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.14.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total transaction of $11,798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at $25,766,809.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $324,643.02. Following the sale, the president now owns 133,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,549,506.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,256 shares of company stock worth $31,560,354 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $350.15. The stock had a trading volume of 992,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,679. The firm has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $375.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.92 and a 200-day moving average of $264.57.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

