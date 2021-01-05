Aave (AAVE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.43 Billion

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. Aave has a market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $596.00 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave token can currently be purchased for about $118.78 or 0.00366448 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Kyber Network, HitBTC and Bibox. In the last seven days, Aave has traded 57.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00045214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00039402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00024940 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $724.50 or 0.02235164 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (AAVE) is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,057,776 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1.

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kyber Network, ABCC, Alterdice, IDEX, HitBTC, Binance, BiteBTC and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

