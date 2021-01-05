Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 53,217 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 60,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 59,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 29,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 997,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 322,595 shares in the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

