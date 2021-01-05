AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Trading Up 9.6%

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) were up 9.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 3,262,332 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,083,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.52.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $123.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.28.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,948 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,283 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

