Acme United Co. (ACU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on January 29th

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Acme United has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Acme United has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. Acme United has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $35.49.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $43.32 million for the quarter.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

