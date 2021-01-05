Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $227,648.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, CoinTiger, HADAX and BiteBTC. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $227,648.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,000.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,097.88 or 0.03229043 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.24 or 0.00468347 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.54 or 0.01233932 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.45 or 0.00404262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00020937 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00175366 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, OKEx, HADAX, LBank and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

