ADAMANT Messenger Price Tops $0.0125 on Top Exchanges (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded up 21.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a market cap of $1.07 million and $4,553.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, BiteBTC and IDCM.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (CRYPTO:ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger's total supply is 105,928,448 coins and its circulating supply is 85,786,438 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

