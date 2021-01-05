Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Receives $6.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGRO shares. BidaskClub cut Adecoagro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Adecoagro from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adecoagro by 374.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 41,801 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 57,259 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,421,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after acquiring an additional 566,957 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 14.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 50.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 268,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 90,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $823.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.16. Adecoagro has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $8.52.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $236.73 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Adecoagro will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA, an agro-industrial company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

